foodpanda Partners with Driving License Sindh (DLS) to Launch Licensing Campaign in Karachi

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading online delivery platform, facilitated the issuance and renewal of license for hundreds of delivery riders in Karachi. This initiative is part of foodpanda’s ongoing efforts to ensure that its riders have the necessary documentation and training to operate safely on the roads.

foodpanda collaborated with Driving License Sindh (DLS) to conduct the issue and renew driving licenses. This initiative not only benefits the riders but also contributes to enhancing road safety standards in the city.

Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director of foodpanda, expressed his views on the initiative, stating, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our delivery riders is a top priority at foodpanda. We are pleased to collaborate with Driving License Sindh to facilitate the issuance and renewal of licenses for our riders, empowering them to operate safely on the roads while delivering excellent service to our valued customers.”

The partnership between foodpanda and Driving License Sindh reflects a shared goal of promoting road safety and responsible driving practices among food delivery professionals. Through such collaborations, foodpanda continues to set industry standards and foster a culture of safety and compliance within its riding fleet.

Inspector Syed Aun Ali Shah from Driving License Authority Sindh commended foodpanda’s efforts, stating, “This initiative by foodpanda demonstrates their proactive approach towards ensuring the legal compliance and safety of their riders. We appreciate their dedication to promoting road safety and look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

The license issuance and renewal initiative by foodpanda underscores the company’s commitment to supporting its riders and employees, not only in their professional endeavours but also in ensuring their safety and compliance with traffic laws.