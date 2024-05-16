Gold Price in Pakistan up by Rs. 4,500 Per Tola in Just Two Days

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its second straight increase on Thursday to settle at Rs. 245,600 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,600 per tola to Rs. 245,600, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 1,371 to Rs. 210,562.

The price of gold in the local market declined by Rs. 1,200 each on Monday and Tuesday. However, Wednesday saw the precious metal wipe the losses of the previous two days as it went up by Rs. 2,900 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $2,383.86 per ounce as of 0927 GMT, while the US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $2,388.40.