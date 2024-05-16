LDA Launches Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Lahore

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a major crackdown against illegal constructions in the provincial capital. During the recent operation, illegal land subdivisions were demolished.

LDA teams took action on Canal Road, partially demolishing illegal constructions and removing infrastructure from unauthorized land subdivisions. The authority’s teams also conducted an operation against an illegal land subdivision situated on Ferozepur Road.

During the operation, LDA teams demolished the sewage system, structures, and roads of the illegal land subdivision. Furthermore, they demolished the construction of houses at the cemetery site situated on Multan Road.

Director of Private Housing Schemes (DEM) Asadullah Cheema and Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali led the operation, with support from the LDA enforcement squad and the police.

In its largest auction to date, the LDA garnered over Rs. 1 billion in revenue from leasing and selling residential and commercial plots, petrol pumps, and education sites. The LDA DG oversaw the auction of 25 properties, which included residential and commercial plots, petrol pumps, and education sites.