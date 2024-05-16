PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Former Indian Cricketer Believes IPL is Doing More Harm than Good for India

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 16, 2024 | 11:40 am

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his concerns over the gruelling schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) poses a significant hurdle in the preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Singh, known for his candid opinions, emphasized that the intense schedule of the IPL leaves Indian players with limited time to focus on international commitments and team practice, which he believes are crucial ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking to a media outlet, Harbhajan highlighted that while the IPL offers a competitive environment, it does not substitute for international experience. “I think with this IPL scheduling, it is so difficult to have everyone together to play a few matches. But yes, we have two games in America before the tournament starts.” he asserted.

Singh also stressed the importance of dedicated practice sessions for the national team. “Yes, I believe it would have been better for them to have 4–5 games, you know collectively playing against some top team like England or Australia in America, just to get used to those conditions. But that doesn’t seem to be happening,” he added.

His comments come at a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is struggling with scheduling challenges due to the congested cricket calendar. While the IPL remains an important event in Indian cricket, Singh’s remarks have ignited discussions on balancing franchise cricket with national priorities.

The IPL will conclude on May 26, just five days before the T20 World Cup which can be problematic as the Indian team only has two practice matches scheduled before the T20 World Cup where as English players will thoroughly prepare against Pakistan before the showpiece event with four T20I matches that will commence in England from May 22.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

