PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Misbah Ul Haq Believes Pakistan Should Try A Unique Opening Pair

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 16, 2024 | 7:10 pm

Former Pakistan skipper of Pakistan Misbah Ul Haq firmly believes in the importance of a dynamic opening partnership for the upcoming T20I World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Misbah pointed out that a right and left-hand combination at the top could be the key to unlocking Pakistan’s batting potential as it can be useful during the powerplay to disrupt the rhythm of bowlers.

ALSO READ

He emphasized that the rising star Saim Ayub with promising left-handed prowess, should be paired with one of Pakistan’s stalwarts, Mohammad Rizwan or Babar Azam, to form a formidable opening duo.

According to the veteran cricketer, the right and left-hand combination could disrupt the bowlers’ lines and lengths, forcing constant adjustments and increasing the likelihood of errors.

Additionally, Rizwan or Babar’s style of play could complement Saim’s fearless approach, creating a blend of aggression and composure in the opening overs.

While speaking on a sports channel, Misbah expressed his thoughts on the ideal opening pair, “I feel that the best opening combination, looking at the team, would be a right-left combination. That would be ideal. They are currently playing Saim Ayub, who is not delivering at the moment. I feel that different kinds of players like Saim on one end and Babar or Rizwan on the other end, can complement each other well.”

ALSO READ

Pakistan will need their top order to fire in the T20 World Cup where the Green Shirts will kickstart their campaign from June 6 against the USA in Dallas.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>