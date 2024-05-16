Pakistan and England Won’t Play T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches

Pakistan and England are set to miss out on their warm-up matches for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup due to a grueling four-match series between the two teams, scheduled from May 22 to May 26. The tightly packed series leaves both teams with little recovery time before their inaugural fixtures in the World Cup.

Pakistan’s campaign kicks off in Dallas against co-host USA on June 6. They then head to New York for high-voltage match against India on June 9 and Canada on June 12, before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Ireland on June 16 in Florida.

Meanwhile, England’s initial matches will be held in the Caribbean, starting in Barbados against Scotland and Australia on June 4 and June 8, respectively following their matches against Oman and Namibia on June 13 and June 15 in Antigua.

Adding to the logistical complexities, India’s team has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold their warm-up matches in New York, close to their team camp, due to the extensive travel and the hectic Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule.

Initially ICC and West Indies cricket had proposed Florida as the venue for India’s warm-up matches but the BCCI requested them to shift their venue to New York due to travel fatigue.

The IPL final on May 26 means that Indian players involved in the final will join their national team in New York shortly after, with the squad departing in two batches on May 25 and May 26.

The tight scheduling and travel demands underscore the challenges faced by teams in balancing international commitments and domestic league obligations, complicating preparations for the high-profile World Cup ahead ahead.