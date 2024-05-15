Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Shahid Afridi’s T20 Record for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as the leading recipient of Man of the Match awards in T20 International (T20I) cricket for Pakistan, surpassing legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Rizwan achieved this milestone after clinching his 12th Man of the Match award in his 96th T20I appearance during the third T20 match against Ireland.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman’s outstanding performance in T20Is has been pivotal for Pakistan, showcasing his prowess with the bat.

Pakistanis with the most player of the match awards in T20Is: 12 Mohammad Rizwan (96 matches)

11 Shahid Afridi (99 matches)

11 Shadab Khan (98 matches)

11 Mohammad Hafeez (119 matches)#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) May 15, 2024

Probably one of the biggest Pakistan cricket superstars Shahid Afridi, held the record with 11 Man of the Match awards in 99 T20I matches. Afridi’s legacy in the shortest format of the game remains unparalleled, with his explosive batting and effective leg-spin bowling.

Shadab Khan also has 11 players of the match awards for Pakistan in 98 matches while Mohammad Hafeez also has the same number of man of the match awards in 113 matches.

As Mohammad Rizwan continues to excel on the international stage, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts are optimistic that he will deliver in the same manner in the T20 World Cup as well.

Pakistan will kickstart its campaign on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas against the hosts USA and then they will face their arch-rivals India on June 9 at New York.

