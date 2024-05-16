Pakistan Records Alarming Increase in Terrorist Attacks

The situation of peace and security in the country is deteriorating rapidly, with a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, leading to increased security threats.

Details of terrorist attacks from 2023 to April 2024 were presented in the National Assembly. During the period from January to December 2023, there were 1514 terrorist incidents in the country.

It resulted in 572 law enforcement personnel being martyred and 1292 injured. During the same period, 358 civilians were martyred and 700 injured due to terrorism.

From January to April 2024, there were 561 terrorist incidents in the country, resulting in 167 security personnel being martyred and 348 injured. Similarly, during the same period, 118 civilians were martyred and 253 injured due to terrorism.