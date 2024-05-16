Peshawar Gets Special Rider Squad to Manage Traffic

The Peshawar city traffic police have introduced the ‘Chips Rider Squad’ to ensure smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital.

This squad, comprising of the traffic police reserve force, will be deployed wherever needed in response to traffic congestion. They won’t be stationed in one area but will move around the city to address traffic problems.

SSP Traffic Saud Khan said that the department already has existing ‘Chips Rider Squads’, along with 36 patrolling vehicles dedicated to managing traffic in the provincial capital. Furthermore, they aim to utilize the reserve force to respond to emergency calls efficiently.

Mr. Saud explained that deploying the reserve force is standard practice, similar to what regular and motorway police do. He clarified that the reserve force is deployed when regular members are absent due to emergencies or attending courses, ensuring that vacant spots are adequately filled.

“We have converted the reserve force into squads for a quick response to emergencies,” he said. The SSP traffic highlighted that due to the squad’s use of motorbikes, they would be able to rapidly address emergency traffic issues throughout the provincial capital.