Yadea Opens Another Showroom in Pakistan

Yadea (Eiffel Industries Ltd), celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom in Gujranwala with a ceremony on May 6, 2024. Located on GT Road Near DC Colony, the expansive 2200 sqft store boasts a complete range of products available in all colors, providing customers with a premium shopping experience.

At the heart of the grand opening is the unveiling of Yadea’sflagship models, showcasing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance. Among the highlights are the YadeaT5 featuring TTFAR technology, the Ruibin with an impressive mileage of 100 km, and the G5 equipped with 12-inch tires and front and rear disc brakes, a favorite among European and American riders.

“We are thrilled to bring Yadea’s world-class electric vehicles to Gujranwala,” said Mr. Muhammad Salman, Managing Director of Yadea Pakistan. “Our showroom is not just a place to shop; it’s an immersive experience where customers can discover the future of mobility firsthand.”

The grand opening ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Alex Zhao, Director of Sales South Asia, and Mr. Muhammad Adeel Usman, Director of Eiffel Industries Ltd. Speaking at the event, Mr. Zhao expressed his enthusiasm for Yadea’s expansion in Pakistan, stating, “We are excited to witness the growing demand for electric vehicles in Pakistan and are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to meet the needs of consumers.”

In addition to an extensive product range, the showroom is fully equipped with after-sales spare parts and service equipment, ensuring that customers receive top-notch support and maintenance throughout their ownership journey. To further enhance customer convenience, Yadea Gujranwala offers complimentary door-to-door service for all customers in need.

Yadea’s mission is to provide global users with a wonderful journey, while its vision is to serve worldwide users and become a world-class enterprise. With a commitment to cleaner and greener solutions, Yadea aims to transform the Pakistani landscape, offering eco-friendly alternatives to combat pollution and promote healthier living for communities and citizens across Pakistan. Join us at Yadea Gujranwala and experience the world’s number one best-selling two-wheeler brand firsthand.