Trademor Partners With Tridge, Bringing Global Access to Pakistani Agri-Food Sector

Trademor, a leading B2B supplier onboarding partner with Alibaba.com, has announced its recent collaboration with Tridge, a renowned B2B Agri-Food platform. With a proven track record since its inception in 2017, Trademor has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in facilitating international trade partnerships.

The partnership with Tridge represents a significant milestone for Trademor and the agricultural sector in Pakistan. Leveraging Tridge’s comprehensive platform, which spans the entire supply chain from seed to international trade, Trademor aims to usher in a new era of growth and innovation. Backed by robust data analytics, this collaboration is poised to be a game-changer, offering unparalleled opportunities for stakeholders across the agri-food industry.

“We’re incredibly excited to start this amazing journey with Tridge! Get ready for an adventure as we take your business to new heights!”, said Shah Talha Sohail, CEO at Trademor. “This partnership not only validates our continued success but also reinforces our commitment to driving positive change in the agri-food landscape. Together, we aspire to unlock untapped potential and foster sustainable growth for Pakistani exporters and global partners.”

Through this strategic alliance, Trademor and Tridge seek to empower farmers, suppliers, and buyers alike, facilitating seamless transactions and fostering greater transparency and efficiency in the marketplace. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of both organizations, they aim to create a more resilient and interconnected agri-food ecosystem.

Trademor provides the Pakistani Agri-Food suppliers an ideal opportunity to use Tridge as a safe export platform backed up with necessary data and statistics to keep them updated about global imports and exports. The platform caters to various products, including:

– Cereals: Wheat, barley, maize, and more.

– Rice: Basmati, IRRI, and specialty varieties.

– Raw Meat: Halal-certified beef, mutton, raw-hide and poultry.

– Fruits and Vegetables: Mangoes, oranges, potatoes, onions, and more.

– Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, and more.

– Herbs and Spices: Cumin, coriander, turmeric, and a variety of aromatic spices.

– Coffee and Tea: Premium Pakistani tea leaves and coffee beans.

– Oil and Fat: Cooking oils, ghee, and other essential fats.

– Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Juices, herbal drinks, and refreshing beverages.

– Snack and Confectionery: Savory snacks, sweets, and confectionery delights.

– Dairy: Fresh milk, yogurt, cheese, and traditional dairy products.

With Tridge, you can access a vast network of international buyers, ensuring that your homeland’s organic harvest reaches every corner of the globe.

Over the years, Trademor has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Diamond Channel Partner and Top Channel Partner awards. Its unwavering dedication to excellence and market expansion has earned it recognition for new market development and overall outstanding performance on a global scale.

For more information about Trademor and its partnership with Tridge, please visit www.trademor.com or reach out to us at [email protected].