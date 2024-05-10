IATA Criticizes Germany Over New Aviation Tax That Will Make Flights More Expensive

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has strongly criticized Germany’s recent increase in aviation taxes, citing detrimental effects on both the economy and environmental sustainability efforts within the aviation industry.

Effective May 1, aviation taxes in Germany have surged by 19%, with passenger fees now ranging from EUR 15.53 to EUR 70.83 depending on the flight route. This tax hike is expected to negatively impact Germany’s competitiveness in key sectors such as exports, tourism, and employment, while also impeding the recovery of air transport post-pandemic, which lags behind other EU countries.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, stated,

When Germany’s economic performance is anemic at best, denting its competitiveness with more taxes on aviation is policy madness. The government should be prioritizing measures to improve Germany’s competitive position and encourage trade and travel. Instead, they have gone for a short-term cash grab which can only damage the economy’s long-term growth.

Moreover, IATA warns that the tax increase will hinder the industry’s efforts to decarbonize. Aviation aims to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are crucial to this goal. However, the German government’s decision to divert aviation tax revenues away from SAF production contradicts its previous commitment. This tax hike also makes it harder for airlines to invest in SAF, adopt fuel-efficient fleets, and implement other decarbonization measures.

Walsh further commented,