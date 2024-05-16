Ubisoft Confirms Launch Date for Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Ubisoft’s next entry for its popular Assassin’s Creed series is coming on November 15 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and surprisingly, Apple MacBooks too. The game is called Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and is set in feudal Japan this time around.

From the game’s cover art, it seems that players will follow the story of two main characters: a female ninja assassin and a powerful samurai warrior as they forge a common destiny. This will likely put players in a variety of gameplay settings, stealth, and intense head-to-head combat. Players will also be able to customize their ninja hideout while charging the course of history through the story.

ALSO READ Dubai Launches New Gaming Visa Initiative to Attract Gamers Globally

The world premiere trailer below shows the game’s plot and the gameplay you can expect to see. Sadly, no actual gameplay was shown in the footage, but we hope to see that soon enough in the upcoming months.

Reports indicate that the game uses an upgraded Anvil Pipeline engine, improving animations, the parkour system, and dynamic weather effects. This engine is also said to support advanced visual features like ray tracing and global illumination.

ALSO READ Visa Issues Stop Arslan Ash From Going to One of The Biggest Tournaments in The World

In addition to stealth and combat, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows introduces base-building elements. Players can create their hideouts, including armories for storing weapons, dojos for practicing combat skills, churches (though their function is not yet clear), and other useful structures.

Stay tuned for the November 15 launch date.