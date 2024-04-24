Visa Issues Stop Arslan Ash From Going to One of The Biggest Tournaments in The World

EVO Japan, one of the biggest fighting game tournaments to date, is set to take place this weekend at the Ariake GYM-EX, Tokyo. Tekken 8 will be a major name at this event, but sadly, one of the best Tekken players in the world, Arslan Ash, will not be able to make it due to visa issues.

In a recently shared tweet on X (formerly Twitter), 4-time EVO champion Arslan Ash revealed that there will not be a single Pakistani player at the upcoming tournament. He will now have to wait another year to try and join again.

It's official! No Pakistan reps at Evo JP this year. Insha'Allah next year! — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) April 24, 2024

Regardless, he thanked his peers for helping him out with his visa application and now sets his sights on the EVO US tournament instead, which is set to take place in July this year.

Several other fighting game personalities including Justin Wong cheered for him in the comments, while most others including Pakistani fans shared their frustration with the visa system.

Content creator and FGC (fighting game community) commentator Nosherwan Khan clarified that the process to acquire a Japanese visa is a lot more complicated now due to the embassy changing things around.

Frag Fest Spring 2024

Arslan’s latest win includes the Frag Fest Spring 2024 event in the US where he claimed victory in a LAN tournament for Tekken 8. The tournament took place in Pomona, California, United States.

The final match was between Dr.theJAKEMAN and Arslan Ash in which Arslan won a clean 3-0. Arslan played his usual Azucena in the grand finals, while Dr.theJAKEMAN stuck with his King. Even in the final match, Dr. the JAKEMAN only managed to take a single round against Arslan.