Zaitoon Group Secures NOC for Sui Gas and Electric Grid Station in New Lahore City

By Publishing Partner | Published May 16, 2024 | 3:00 pm

In a recent significant development, Zaitoon Group has successfully obtained the NOC for the Sui Gas and Electric Grid Station for its state-of-the-art project, New Lahore City, which is located at the Main Canal Road, Lahore, and is just a few minutes away from the Ring Road SL-3 interchange on Multan Road, Lahore.

These major initiatives will provide a sustainable supply of electricity and gas, that will for sure make the lives of residents even more comfortable, as well as bring a remarkable increase in the value of their properties. This achievement shows Zaitoon Group’s commitment to keeping its promises and putting residents first.

With over 35 years of experience and multiple successful and delivered projects in Lahore, Zaitoon Group continues to prioritize residents’ needs. This development is a testament to their vision and leadership, shaping the future of New Lahore City.

