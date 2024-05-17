BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Reveals His Semifinalists Ahead Of The T20 World Cup

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah revealed his ‘last four’ ahead of the T20 World Cup that will commence next month in the USA and the Caribbean.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jay Shah said, “India, Australia, New Zealand, and the hosts, West Indies, because they are good in T20.”

West Indies, with their explosive batting lineup and seasoned T20 specialists, are always a force to reckon with. Their ability to turn games around with sheer power makes them a formidable contender.

Turning to his own country, Shah’s pride was evident as he backed the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup finalists to make the final four in this year’s showpiece event as well.

India will face the USA, Canada, Pakistan, and Ireland in group A with their campaign kickstarting against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

They will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 in their second match of the group stage following which they will take on USA on June 12 with their last game of the group against Canada on June 15.

The Indian team will travel in two batches on May 25 and May 26 following the grand finale of the Indian Premier League which means that they will travel extensively after a grueling domestic season.

Bangladesh and India will lock horns in a warm-up match on June 1 shortly before the start of the T20 World Cup.