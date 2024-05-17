CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Once Again Wears Punjab Police Uniform

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz donned a police uniform once again as she attended the passing out parade of the province’s Elite Force. She appeared in the black uniform of the police at the event.

In her address to the officers, the Chief Minister expressed her delight at participating in the ceremony in uniform.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I want to tell you I am among you. I have donned your uniform,” Maryam stated, praising the new recruits for their six months of rigorous training. “This uniform is more than just attire. It symbolizes the national duty bestowed upon a select few who are fortunate enough to wear it,” she added.

PML-N leaders and Punjab IGP Usman Anwar joined her at the event in Lahore. Maryam, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was invited as the chief guest. She reviewed the police units and presented awards to the top cadets.

In April, Maryam attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants, also in a Punjab police uniform. Her appearance sparked controversy, with rival politicians criticizing her choice to wear the uniform.

“After wearing the police uniform for the first time, I have realized that being a police officer or a CM carries great responsibility. In the chief minister’s office, we make decisions that you implement,” she said on April 25.

Maryam made history as Pakistan’s first female chief minister, sworn in on February 26 after winning the election with 220 votes. Her opponent, Rana Aftab Iqbal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), received no votes as the SIC members boycotted the election.