Govt Greenlit CM Maryam Nawaz’s Mobile Clinic Project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels Project in Lahore on Friday. The ambitious initiative aims to deploy 200 mobile clinics across the province, extending vital healthcare services to approximately four million residents.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz underscored the significance of the project, emphasizing its role in addressing healthcare challenges faced by residents in densely populated urban areas. She highlighted that these clinics will bridge the gap in healthcare access, particularly for those who encounter obstacles in reaching traditional healthcare facilities.

ALSO READ Roti Price Reduced Further in Punjab

Reflecting on the efforts of previous administrations, the Chief Minister commended the initiatives undertaken by Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in the past five years. She expressed her determination to continue their legacy of prioritizing public welfare and implementing impactful policies for the betterment of society.

Sharing her personal experience, Maryam Nawaz recounted the profound impact of witnessing the joy and relief on patients’ faces when receiving free medication. She emphasized her commitment to bringing healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of the people, characterizing the mobile clinics as more than mere vehicles but fully functional medical facilities tailored to meet community needs.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by marginalized communities in accessing healthcare, Maryam Nawaz reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring equitable healthcare provision. The Clinic on Wheels program, she emphasized, aims to alleviate the burden on hospitals by addressing minor ailments at the grassroots level, thereby saving valuable time and resources for patients.

Praising the foresight of her father, Shahbaz Sharif, in initiating the Clinic on Wheels program, Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in expanding the initiative with the addition of 200 new mobile clinics. Each clinic will be staffed with a doctor, a lady health visitor (LHV), and a dispenser, offering a range of services including medical tests, medications, and screening facilities.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish state-of-the-art cardiology facilities in eight cities across Punjab, including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree, and Layyah. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing specialized healthcare services and improving health outcomes for residents across the province.

With operations scheduled six days a week from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the Clinics on Wheels will ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage for underserved communities, reaffirming the government’s pledge to prioritize public health and well-being.