Pakistani Student Creates Software to Detect Exact Location of Aerial Firing

A student from the Engineering University in Mardan has developed software capable of pinpointing the exact location of gunfire within the city.

In a significant advancement for crime prevention, the software can alert police to the precise location of gunfire within seconds.

According to the student, Muhammad Ali, the software can identify the origin of aerial firing in less than five seconds.

Ali added that this project enables law enforcement to track down criminals using Google Maps.

Another talented student of Engineering University Mardan has developed a wheelchair powered by electricity but controlled by the human brain. The pioneer of the unique wheelchair, Adil Bacha, said that this wheelchair is made for those patients whose brain works but the rest of the body is paralyzed.

Adil Bacha further said that it is designed for such patients who cannot even speak. The patient himself can move from one place to another through his brain-controlled wheelchair, he added.

“I have developed this wheelchair so that patients can move freely from one place to another,” he said. He said that further work is being done to get rid of the patient from the wheelchair.