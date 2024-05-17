Punjab to Hand Over Thousands of Schools to Private Sector

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to collaborate with the private sector to manage and run 13,000 government schools.

The decision was taken in response to alarming statistics showing that 567 government schools have no teachers, and around 25,000 schools have only one teacher.

ALSO READ Many European Countries Urgently Need Thousands of Foreign Workers for These Jobs in 2024

To tackle this shortage, the department has decided to transfer schools with no teachers or just one teacher and at least fifty students to the Private Education Management Authority (Pema).

In the second phase, 4,453 schools will be handed over to the private sector, and in the third phase, 2,903 schools will be managed by non-governmental organizations.

In a separate news, Punjab recently launched its satellite internet initiative in schools. The pilot project was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at DPS Model Town.

ALSO READ School and College Timings Changed Due to Upcoming Heatwave

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab promised a digitally empowered Punjab, affirming the government’s dedication to providing laptops and satellite internet access to students.