Trade Unions Convey Concerns Related to Tajir Dost Scheme to FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has urged the Trade Unions to cooperate with the Government in facilitating the registration of traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme.

FBR convened a pivotal meeting with representatives from various Trade Unions of Pakistan which was also attended by the Chief Coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme Naeem Mir and other senior officials at the FBR Headquarters.

The meeting aimed to address concerns raised by the trade and business community regarding the implementation of the Tajir Dost Scheme and to foster a collaborative approach towards its success.

During the meeting, representatives of the Trade Unions emphasized the need for clearer guidelines on taxation for newly registered traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme. They were of the view that retailers’ reluctance to register stemmed from ambiguity surrounding the taxation regime, potentially hindering the scheme’s effectiveness in enrolling traders. Additionally, the representatives highlighted the absence of facilitation, tax exemptions, or incentives to convince retailers to register under the scheme.

FBR officials and the Chief-coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme agreed to consider the trade community’s reservations and recommendations. They asked them to submit a unified proposal within one week regarding the registration and taxation of traders under the scheme.

Furthermore, FBR affirmed its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in the registration drive to enhance tax compliance nationwide.