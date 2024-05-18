[Official] Here’s When Rockstar is Launching GTA VI

Last December, Rockstar unveiled the first trailer for GTA VI, confirming the highly anticipated game’s release in 2025. Now, according to Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal report, the parent company of Rockstar, we have a more specific launch window: fall 2025.

The game publisher’s fiscal year concludes in March, with the company forecasting a 10% rise in net income over the next 12 months. Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, commented on GTA VI saying:

Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.

ALSO READ New GTA 6 Screenshots and Cover Art Could be Coming Soon

An executive noted that net bookings are projected to increase steadily over the next three years. Take-Two, the parent company of 2K and Private Division, has announced that NBA 2K25, WWE 2K25, and Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will be released by the end of fiscal 2025 (before March 2025). Mobile-only titles such as Star Wars Hunters and Game of Thrones: Legends are also slated for release.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/QdBZY2fkU-0

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0





The GTA VI is set to be the 8th main installment in the highly popular Grand Theft Auto series after GTA V, and the 16th installment overall. It will launch 12 years after its predecessor, and this time around, it seems we will be getting two main characters, Lucia and Jason, two partners in crime according to the game trailer. GTA VI will take us back into the Miami-inspired Vice City based in the fictional open-world state of Leonida, based in Florida.