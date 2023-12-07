Here Are All the Real Life Memes in GTA 6 Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI’s first trailer dropped earlier this week, 10 years after the launch of GTA V. The trailer is only a few minutes long, but it is full of meme references and real-life events.

Since the new GTA will be based in Miami, Florida, the trailer is full of Florida memes. If you aren’t aware, these memes feature real-life new stories of people in Florida doing something bizarre, plenty of which are referenced in the trailer. This includes an alligator making it inside Walmart, a naked Florida man watering his garden in public, the Florida Joker, a woman twerking on top of a moving car, and much more.

Check out the side-by-side comparison below.

The developers of GTA 6 really took their time studying Florida culture so they could make it as real as possible 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXeX21l9nv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that “Florida man” memes are so common that you can find a news story for every single date on the calendar. It is a trend to Google your birth date followed by “Florida man” and post the new story you get online. Mine says “Florida man charged with accidentally shooting a bear that was trying to eat his trash.” Tell us your Florida man meme in the comments.

Rockstar has done its research on Florida’s culture and there is probably a lot more to come in future trailers. Speaking of which, fans also hope to see gameplay footage in next year’s GTA VI trailers. The first trailer already gained over 100 million views within a day. GTA V did it in 10 years.

Funnily enough, the “Florida Joker” shown in the GTA VI trailer also responded after seeing his reference in the clip. Lawrence Sullivan, popularly recognized as the ‘Florida Joker’, is a tattoo model who rose to internet fame after his mugshot went viral in 2017. Following this surge in attention, Sullivan shared his view that his distinctive appearance might have been the inspiration behind the Joker character.

In a recently posted TikTok, Sullivan addressed Rockstar directly, saying “GTA, we gotta talk.”