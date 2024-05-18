Redmi Note 13R Launched as a Small Update Over Redmi Note 12R

The Redmi Note 13 series already has over half a dozen phones, but knowing Xiaomi, this is nearly not enough for a smartphone lineup. Meet the Redmi Note 13R, which is supposed to be a successor to the Note 12R, but is barely any different.

Design and Display

The only difference in design compared to the Note 12R is the slight alteration to the main camera design and LED flash placement. Other than that, the display and design are almost the same.

The screen is a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a minor upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate on the Redmi Note 12R. The fingerprint sensor is on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

On the inside, the Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2 remains the same, but more memory options are available this time. The Redmi Note 12R offered up to 8 GB/256 GB but the Note 13R can be configured with up to 12 GB/512 GB, with no memory card slot.

You get Android 14 OS out of the box with HyperOS on top.

Cameras

The camera setup is almost the same as well, including the 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth helper, but the 5MP selfie camera has been updated to an 8MP shooter. The main and front cameras can record 1080p videos limited to 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

For some reason, a 5,000 mAh battery was not enough so Xiaomi opted for a 5,030 mAh unit instead, complete with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13R is available in black, blue, and silver color options at a starting price of $195.

Redmi Note 13R Specifications