Toronto-Bound Flight Makes Unexpected Return to Karachi After Four Hours

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Toronto had to turn back to Karachi due to a technical issue reported by the captain while flying over Russia on Friday.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying 268 passengers, was supposed to depart from Islamabad at 2:15 pm but left an hour late, as per flight inquiry.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan explained that PIA flight PK-781 had to return to Karachi due to a technical issue.

The captain decided to turn back while the plane was flying over Russia, about four hours into the flight. The flight landed back in Karachi after 1 am on Saturday.

He stated that the issue with the aircraft was minor, but the captain opted to return rather than continue the lengthy journey over the Atlantic Ocean. According to sources, the aircraft, with registration number AP-BGZ, had previously experienced the same problem.

Abdullah Hafeez Khan added that the decision to return the aircraft to Karachi was based on better engineering facilities and spare part availability.

The authorities made the arrangements to receive the flight at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and passengers were accommodated at the airport hotel. The flight is now set to depart for Toronto at 1 pm today (Saturday).