Banking Sector Deposits Surge to Rs. 28.4 Trillion in April 2024

The banking deposits increased by over 21 percent to Rs. 28.4 trillion as of April 2024 compared to Rs. 23.4 trillion as of April 2023.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), advances decreased by 0.7 percent year-over-year to Rs. 12 trillion during the same period as compared to Rs. 12.1 trillion as of April 2023.

Investments also witnessed a significant increase of 38.5 percent year-over-year to Rs. 27.3 trillion compared to Rs. 19.7 trillion as of April 2023.

The advance-to-deposit ratio stood at 42.3 percent in April 2023, down 936bps year-over-year while up 9bps on a month-over-month basis.

The investment-to-deposit ratio clocked in at 96 percent in April 2024, up 1,194bps year-over-year and up 325bps month-over-month.