The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash has sparked widespread speculation and accusations, with many suspecting Israel’s involvement in the incident.

The hardline leader, known for his staunch anti-Israel stance and close ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was killed alongside seven others, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, when their helicopter went down in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border.

Former Member of the European Parliament Nick Griffin added fuel to the fire, suggesting on social media that Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, could be behind the crash. “There are reasons beyond the obvious Gaza/Hezbollah/Iran/Israel tensions for Mossad to have been involved. It would not be a surprise,” Griffin wrote in a post on X.

A very convenient 'accident'? Quite apart from the fact that Israel announced the death of President Raisi before it was known, and the coincidence with the shooting of Robert Fico, there are questions to be asked about the sheer 'convenience' of the helicopter crash. Raisi and… pic.twitter.com/luHM7RXtbl — Nick Griffin (@NickGriffinBU) May 20, 2024

The Iranian State media confirmed the death of the 63-year-old Raisi early Monday, amidst growing rumors and speculation about the cause of the crash. Social media has been abuzz with theories, with one user stating, “I suspect this was an assassination. We will see if Iran will investigate thoroughly. I suspect Israel is behind this.” Another user described Raisi as “a major strategist behind Iran’s proxy wars against Israel, the US, and Saudi Arabia,” and highlighted his brutal suppression of dissent within Iran.

In response to the accusations, an Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, denied any involvement. “It wasn’t us,” the official stated plainly.

The theory around Israel’s role in Raisi’s death gained traction amid recent escalations between the two nations. Notably, Israel was implicated in the assassination of Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus last month, followed by significant drone and missile attacks from Iran. Over the years, Israel is believed to have carried out numerous covert operations targeting senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists, further entrenching the animosity between the two countries.

Despite the accusations, there is no concrete evidence linking Israel to Sunday’s helicopter crash. Israeli officials have refrained from making any official comments on the incident, leaving the international community and Iran to speculate on the true cause of the tragic event. The Iranian government has yet to announce the initiation of a formal investigation into the crash, as the nation mourns the loss of its president and key officials.