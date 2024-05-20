Quaid-i-Azam University Needs a Staggering Rs. 5 Billion to Run

The Academic Staff Association (ASA) at Quaid-i-Azam University has called on the government to allocate Rs. 5 billion to address the shortage of funds.

They said that a severe financial crisis is jeopardizing the university’s normal operations. The ASA president said that the university faces a budget deficit of approximately Rs. 800 million.

He added that the university has been at a standstill since January 2023 due to pending payments for teaching, lab chemicals, consumables, student fellowships, medical bills, and even office stationery items.

The ASA president appealed to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the HEC chairman, and the education minister, urging them to provide a special grant and bailout package to prevent the impending financial collapse of the university.

He also called for an increase in the higher education budget overall to meet the growing demand. The ASA president added that QAU’s performance over time warrants a bailout package of Rs. 5 billion.

In its statement, ASA highlighted the significance and achievements of the university.