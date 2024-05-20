Punjab Governor Appoints New Principal of Aitchison College

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has appointed Dr. SM Turab Hussain as the new principal of Aitchison College on Sunday. The decision was made during a meeting of the Aitchison College Board of Governors, chaired by Governor Haider.

The board meeting, attended by notable members Ali Ayyaz Sadiq, Mustafa Ramday, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Khwaja Hassan, culminated in the unanimous approval of Dr. Hussain’s appointment. The principal’s position at the prestigious institution had been vacant for the past two months.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of former Principal Michael A. Thompson. Thompson stepped down from his role, citing ongoing interference from the Governor House in the management of the college over the previous year. His resignation was a protest against what he described as undue influence, particularly highlighting an incident involving the former governor, Balighur Rehman. Rehman had authorized a three-year leave of absence and a complete fee waiver for the two children of Ahad Cheema, a former bureaucrat and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. This decision was reportedly made without Thompson’s consent, prompting his resignation.

Despite requests from the government for Thompson to reconsider his resignation, he remained steadfast in his decision, leaving the principal position open until Dr. Hussain’s recent appointment.

Dr. SM Turab Hussain brings a wealth of experience to Aitchison College, having previously served as an associate professor at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School. His academic and administrative expertise is expected to steer the institution towards continued excellence.