Saudi Official Warns of Record-Breaking Temperatures During Hajj 2024

The head of the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology has warned of soaring temperatures during the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage next month.

According to Ayman Ghulam, this Hajj season, from June 24 to 29, will coincide with the hottest time of the year.

“It was necessary to be in touch with the agencies concerned and notify them of the weather forecasts at the holy places so that they can take precautions during this year’s Hajj,” Ghulam said.

The scorching temperatures will pose a challenge for the millions of Muslims expected to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah. Saudi authorities are preparing for potentially record-breaking attendance after a surge in Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s minister of religious affairs has urged pilgrims to enhance the country’s positive image during Hajj 2024. Since May 9, Pakistani pilgrims have been arriving in Madinah as part of the pre-Hajj flight operations.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), a total of 22,696 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Madinah through 93 flights as of Sunday.