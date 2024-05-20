Here’s the Schedule for the IPL 2024 Play-Offs

Indian Premier League (IPL) season is headed toward the business end as the playoffs have been confirmed. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have clinched the top spot on the table, showcasing a dominant performance throughout the season.

Their consistency and firepower have earned them the top position, giving them a significant advantage as they head into the playoffs.

ALSO READ Gary Kirsten Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of The England Series

Securing the second spot, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged out the competition with a superior run rate ahead of Rajasthan Royals, a testament to their prolific batting which has helped them outscore their opponents throughout the season.

Finishing in the top two ensures SRH and KKR will have two bites at the cherry, having two chances to reach the IPL 2024 final.

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finished third, demonstrating resilience and skill to secure their place in the playoffs and they will take on Faf Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who clinched the fourth spot, in a high-stakes eliminator match against the Chennai Super Kings.

RCB’s journey to the playoffs has been remarkable considering at one point the pundits were tipping them to finish at the bottom of the table after the first seven matches.

The playoffs will commence with KKR facing off against SRH in the first Qualifier with the winner of this match securing a direct spot in the IPL final, scheduled for May 26.

Meanwhile, the loser of the qualifier will get a second chance to reach the final by playing against the winner of the eliminator match between RR and RCB.

ALSO READ Pakistan Team Set to Make Significant Changes In Playing XI For Series Opener Against England

Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad on May 21 in the first qualifier while Rajasthan will take on RCB on May 22 in the eliminator at the same venue.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of Eliminator on May 24 at the Chennai Stadium to conclude the play-off stage.

Full Schedule of Play-Offs