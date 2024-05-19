UK Makes Work Visa Even More Difficult With Exception For Some Students

The United Kingdom has raised the minimum salary requirement for the skilled worker visa from £18,600 to £38,700, international media reported on Friday.

This new threshold applies to applications made after April 4, 2024. Lower salary requirements will remain in place for applications submitted before April 4, 2030. For individuals under 26, students, recent graduates, or those undergoing professional training, the salary requirement is set at 70 percent of the job’s lower market rate, with a minimum salary of £23,200 per year.

The UK government has defended the new visa policy to reduce immigration and protect British workers from being undercut by cheaper foreign labor. Home Secretary James Cleverly emphasized the need to halt the influx of cheap foreign labor, saying that immigration is unsustainable and unfair as it undermines British workers.

The immigration system will be reoriented to attract the most skilled individuals necessary for the economy while reducing overall numbers, he added.