5 Ministries Are Openly Ignoring PM’s Orders to Shift to E-Office System

Federal ministries and divisions have largely ignored directives from the Prime Minister’s Office to transition to the e-office system, according to a report from the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of IT and Telecom has sent a report to the Prime Minister on e-office. The report highlights that five key ministries have yet to adopt the e-office system.

The Petroleum Division, Power Division, and Finance Division are identified as not using the e-office system at all. Similarly, the Law and Justice Division and the Revenue Division have not implemented the system.

According to the sources, the report indicates that the usage of the e-office system in 12 ministries and divisions remains below 50 percent. The Ministry of Housing and Works has a mere 1 percent e-office usage rate, the Defense Division 13 percent, and the Narcotics Control Division 14 percent.

The National Health Services Ministry has a 20 percent usage rate, the Overseas Pakistanis Ministry 21 percent, and the Science and Technology Ministry 40 percent. The Ministry of IT and Telecom itself has a high adoption rate of 85 percent.

Conversely, the Ministries of Religious Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Poverty Alleviation, and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have fully transitioned to the e-office system, reporting 100 percent usage.

The Prime Minister had previously taken notice of the low adoption rates and directed all ministries and divisions to shift from manual filing to the e-office system, requesting a detailed report from the Ministry of IT on the progress.