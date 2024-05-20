Leading Telco Starts Blocking Non-Filer SIMs After FBR’s Threat

A leading telecom company has conveyed to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that the telecom operator has blocked 3,064 SIMS of non-filers under protest with apprehension of litigation with the tax department.

According to the communication of the operator to the FBR, “since FBR is enforcing the implementation of income tax general order (ITGO) prior to the defined statutory timelines of May 15, 2024, considering the inherent limitations of our systems and its automation costs, potential litigation that may and without be faced by telcos and the burden of undue cost, it is hereby submitted that compliance to ITGO is being made under protest and after intimating these limitations to FBR”, telecom operator added.

ALSO READ FBR Forms Joint Working Group of Tax Officials, Telcos for SIMs Blocking Exercise

ProPakistani reported last week that FBR has set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to streamline the process blockage of SIMs.

It should be mentioned that FBR last month issued an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to disable the mobile phone SIMs of over 0.5 million persons who do not appear on the active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.

After a few delays, telecom operators on May 10 agreed to initiate the manual blocking process of SIMs in small batches.