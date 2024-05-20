Anti-Encroachment Operation Launched Against Unfair Use of Government Residences in Islamabad

The capital city of Islamabad is currently facing significant challenges with encroachment in government residences, sparking concerns among residents and officials alike. This ongoing issue has drawn attention to the need for more effective management and enforcement of property regulations in the city.

The government has issued a series of directives aimed at tackling this persistent problem. These measures are intended to restore order, ensure fair use of public property, and maintain the integrity of the city’s urban planning.

Inspection teams have been established for different sectors with Terms of Reference (TORs) outlined for their operations. These teams are tasked with submitting daily survey reports based on their findings.

Additionally, any government accommodations rented out will be immediately canceled, with allottees given a 30-day notice for encroachment in government residences as per the TORs.

Surveys have commenced in various sectors, facilitated by the Ministry of Housing, which has enlisted the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for the task. Following cabinet approval, IB sent a letter to the Ministry of Housing, and representatives of IB are actively participating in the survey of government houses.

Notices have been issued to encroaching government employees, directing them to end encroachments within one month, with non-compliance resulting in allotment cancellation. Furthermore, notices have been issued to employees utilizing commercial residences and renting out government residences.

Currently, 12 sectors of Islamabad are under survey, initially covering 17 thousand government residences, where more than 10,000 instances of encroachments have been reported, according to the survey findings.

These comprehensive measures underscore the government’s commitment to resolving the encroachment issue in Islamabad’s government residences. By combining technological tools, legal reforms, community involvement, and strict enforcement, the administration aims to restore the intended use of government properties and enhance the quality of life for all residents.