Govt Announces Construction of Two Underpasses in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has announced the construction of two new underpasses in Islamabad to improve traffic flow and facilitate residents. The underpasses will be built at Serena Chowk and on the Srinagar Highway.
Minister Naqvi made this announcement during a special meeting with officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). The meeting included detailed briefings on the underpasses project.
The Interior Minister has tasked the Chairman of the CDA and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad with overseeing the construction. He emphasized the importance of adhering to full height specifications to ensure the underpasses can accommodate all types of vehicles.
During the meeting, NESPAK officials presented the initial designs for the underpasses. Minister Naqvi directed that the project be completed in the shortest possible time to alleviate current traffic issues and enhance the infrastructure of the capital city.
The meeting was attended by key figures, including the Chairman of the CDA, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and officials from NESPAK. The collaborative effort underscores the government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure and easing daily commutes for Islamabad’s residents.
The Serena Chowk underpass and the underpass on Srinagar Highway are expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, providing a smoother transit experience for thousands of commuters.
Further details about the project timeline and budget allocation are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming weeks as the project moves from the design phase to implementation.
Please accord top priority to Sector E-12 development stalled since 1989. Only a courageous leader like Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi can do justice to 4430 allottees (3100 died), are awaiting possession of plots for the last 35 years, despite paying full cost of land and development charges in 1989. Actions speak than words.
There is a fire need of another underpass at the new entrance & exit of the Army Headquarters on main Margalla road in sector E-10 because after opening and occupation of this new sector there is a lot of congestion of traffic. It is suggested that a single underpass catering for the traffic of Army,Navy and Airforce be constructed.
Due to universities,schools and hospitals of the Army,Navy and the Airforce with no parking facilities,the main Margalla road gets congested,nor are there adequate traffic control measures.
It is suggested that an underpass between E-10 and F-10/4 sectors passing under the Main Margalla road about two hundred metres west of the F-10 Roundabout on Margalla road where there is a natural depression, be constructed, similar to the underpass linking. G-8 with F–8 .
Nice
why putting the pic of an imposed interior minister in this post?
With due respect, then whose picture should be displayed instead of him. We should appreciate if someone is doing a good job. Mr. Naqvi is a doer and residents of islamabad have high expectations from him
I request Interior Minister and Chairman CDA to kindly expedite installation of street lights in entire D-12 sector where a large population lives without street lights . It is taking ages to install poles by CDA contractors, someone needs to be pushed.