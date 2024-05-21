Govt Announces Construction of Two Underpasses in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has announced the construction of two new underpasses in Islamabad to improve traffic flow and facilitate residents. The underpasses will be built at Serena Chowk and on the Srinagar Highway.

Minister Naqvi made this announcement during a special meeting with officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). The meeting included detailed briefings on the underpasses project.

The Interior Minister has tasked the Chairman of the CDA and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad with overseeing the construction. He emphasized the importance of adhering to full height specifications to ensure the underpasses can accommodate all types of vehicles.

During the meeting, NESPAK officials presented the initial designs for the underpasses. Minister Naqvi directed that the project be completed in the shortest possible time to alleviate current traffic issues and enhance the infrastructure of the capital city.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including the Chairman of the CDA, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and officials from NESPAK. The collaborative effort underscores the government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure and easing daily commutes for Islamabad’s residents.

The Serena Chowk underpass and the underpass on Srinagar Highway are expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, providing a smoother transit experience for thousands of commuters.

Further details about the project timeline and budget allocation are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming weeks as the project moves from the design phase to implementation.