How to Configure Ufone Internet Settings: 3G/4G Internet and MMS Settings for Android/iPhone

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 21, 2024 | 5:16 pm
Ufone Internet Settings: 3G/4G Internet and MMS Settings

Setting up your mobile device to access Ufone’s 3G/4G internet and MMS services is crucial for a seamless online experience. This guide will provide you with a step-by-step process to configure your Android and iOS devices with Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. Follow these simple instructions to ensure you’re always connected.

Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for Android

Step 1: Open Settings

  • Go to your Home Screen
  • Tap on Settings

Step 2: Access Network & Internet

  • In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet
  • Select Mobile Network

Step 3: Add APN

  • Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)
  • Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN

Step 4: Enter Ufone Internet Settings

  • Name: Ufone Internet
  • APN: ufone.internet
  • Proxy: Not set
  • Port: Not set
  • Username: Not set
  • Password: Not set
  • Server: Not set
  • MMSC: Not set
  • MMS Proxy: Not set
  • MMS Port: Not set
  • MCC: 410
  • MNC: 01
  • Authentication Type: Not set
  • APN Type: default,supl
  • APN Protocol: IPv4
  • Bearer: Unspecified

Step 5: Save Settings

  • Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon
  • Select Save.

Step 6: Activate APN

  • Tap on the new “Ufone Internet” APN to activate it.
Ufone MMS Settings for Android

Step 1: Open Settings

  • Go to your Home Screen
  • Tap on Settings.

Step 2: Access Network & Internet

  • In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet.
  • Select Mobile Network.

Step 3: Add APN

  • Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)
  • Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN.

Step 4: Enter Ufone MMS Settings

  • Name: Ufone MMS
  • APN: ufone.mms
  • Proxy: Not set
  • Port: Not set
  • Username: Not set
  • Password: Not set
  • Server: Not set
  • MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002
  • MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27
  • MMS Port: 8080
  • MCC: 410
  • MNC: 01
  • Authentication Type: Not set
  • APN Type: mms
  • APN Protocol: IPv4
  • Bearer: Unspecified

Step 5: Save Settings

  • Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon.
  • Select Save.

Step 6: Activate APN

  • Tap on the new Ufone MMS APN to activate it.
Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for iOS

Step 1: Open Settings

  • Go to your Home Screen.
  • Tap on Settings.

Step 2: Access Cellular

  • Tap on Cellular
  • Select Cellular Data Options
  • Tap on Cellular Network

Step 3: Enter Ufone Internet Settings

  • APN: ufone.internet
  • Username: Leave blank
  • Password: Leave blank

Step 4: Save Settings

  • Go back to the Home Screen.
  • The settings will be automatically saved.

Ufone MMS Settings for iOS

Step 1: Open Settings

  • Go to your Home Screen
  • Tap on Settings

Step 2: Access Cellular

  • Tap on Cellular
  • Select Cellular Data Options
  • Tap on Cellular Network

Step 3: Enter Ufone MMS Settings

  • APN: ufone.mms
  • Username: Leave blank
  • Password: Leave blank
  • MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002
  • MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27
  • MMS Max Message Size: 1048576
  • MMS UA Prof URL: Leave blank

Step 4: Save Settings

  • Go back to the Home Screen
  • The settings will be automatically saved

Conclusion

By following these straightforward steps, you can easily configure your Android or iOS device with the correct Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. This ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted 3G/4G internet access and multimedia messaging services.

