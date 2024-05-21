Setting up your mobile device to access Ufone’s 3G/4G internet and MMS services is crucial for a seamless online experience. This guide will provide you with a step-by-step process to configure your Android and iOS devices with Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. Follow these simple instructions to ensure you’re always connected.
Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for Android
Step 1: Open Settings
- Go to your Home Screen
- Tap on Settings
Step 2: Access Network & Internet
- In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet
- Select Mobile Network
Step 3: Add APN
- Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)
- Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN
Step 4: Enter Ufone Internet Settings
- Name: Ufone Internet
- APN: ufone.internet
- Proxy: Not set
- Port: Not set
- Username: Not set
- Password: Not set
- Server: Not set
- MMSC: Not set
- MMS Proxy: Not set
- MMS Port: Not set
- MCC: 410
- MNC: 01
- Authentication Type: Not set
- APN Type: default,supl
- APN Protocol: IPv4
- Bearer: Unspecified
Step 5: Save Settings
- Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon
- Select Save.
Step 6: Activate APN
- Tap on the new “Ufone Internet” APN to activate it.
Ufone MMS Settings for Android
Step 1: Open Settings
- Go to your Home Screen
- Tap on Settings.
Step 2: Access Network & Internet
- In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet.
- Select Mobile Network.
Step 3: Add APN
- Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)
- Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN.
Step 4: Enter Ufone MMS Settings
- Name: Ufone MMS
- APN: ufone.mms
- Proxy: Not set
- Port: Not set
- Username: Not set
- Password: Not set
- Server: Not set
- MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002
- MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27
- MMS Port: 8080
- MCC: 410
- MNC: 01
- Authentication Type: Not set
- APN Type: mms
- APN Protocol: IPv4
- Bearer: Unspecified
Step 5: Save Settings
- Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon.
- Select Save.
Step 6: Activate APN
- Tap on the new Ufone MMS APN to activate it.
Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for iOS
Step 1: Open Settings
- Go to your Home Screen.
- Tap on Settings.
Step 2: Access Cellular
- Tap on Cellular
- Select Cellular Data Options
- Tap on Cellular Network
Step 3: Enter Ufone Internet Settings
- APN: ufone.internet
- Username: Leave blank
- Password: Leave blank
Step 4: Save Settings
- Go back to the Home Screen.
- The settings will be automatically saved.
Ufone MMS Settings for iOS
Step 1: Open Settings
- Go to your Home Screen
- Tap on Settings
Step 2: Access Cellular
- Tap on Cellular
- Select Cellular Data Options
- Tap on Cellular Network
Step 3: Enter Ufone MMS Settings
- APN: ufone.mms
- Username: Leave blank
- Password: Leave blank
- MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002
- MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27
- MMS Max Message Size: 1048576
- MMS UA Prof URL: Leave blank
Step 4: Save Settings
- Go back to the Home Screen
- The settings will be automatically saved
Conclusion
By following these straightforward steps, you can easily configure your Android or iOS device with the correct Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. This ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted 3G/4G internet access and multimedia messaging services.