Setting up your mobile device to access Ufone’s 3G/4G internet and MMS services is crucial for a seamless online experience. This guide will provide you with a step-by-step process to configure your Android and iOS devices with Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. Follow these simple instructions to ensure you’re always connected.

Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for Android

Step 1: Open Settings

Go to your Home Screen

Tap on Settings

Step 2: Access Network & Internet

In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet

Select Mobile Network

Step 3: Add APN

Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)

Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN

Step 4: Enter Ufone Internet Settings

Name: Ufone Internet

APN: ufone.internet

Proxy: Not set

Port: Not set

Username: Not set

Password: Not set

Server: Not set

MMSC: Not set

MMS Proxy: Not set

MMS Port: Not set

MCC: 410

MNC: 01

Authentication Type: Not set

APN Type: default,supl

APN Protocol: IPv4

Bearer: Unspecified

Step 5: Save Settings

Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon

Select Save.

Step 6: Activate APN

Tap on the new “Ufone Internet” APN to activate it.

Ufone MMS Settings for Android

Step 1: Open Settings

Go to your Home Screen

Tap on Settings.

Step 2: Access Network & Internet

In the Settings menu, tap on Network & Internet.

Select Mobile Network.

Step 3: Add APN

Tap on Access Point Names (APNs)

Tap on the “+” icon to add a new APN.

Step 4: Enter Ufone MMS Settings

Name: Ufone MMS

APN: ufone.mms

Proxy: Not set

Port: Not set

Username: Not set

Password: Not set

Server: Not set

MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002

MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27

MMS Port: 8080

MCC: 410

MNC: 01

Authentication Type: Not set

APN Type: mms

APN Protocol: IPv4

Bearer: Unspecified

Step 5: Save Settings

Tap on the Menu (three dots) icon.

Select Save.

Step 6: Activate APN

Tap on the new Ufone MMS APN to activate it.

Ufone 3G/4G Internet Settings for iOS

Step 1: Open Settings

Go to your Home Screen.

Tap on Settings.

Step 2: Access Cellular

Tap on Cellular

Select Cellular Data Options

Tap on Cellular Network

Step 3: Enter Ufone Internet Settings

APN: ufone.internet

Username: Leave blank

Password: Leave blank

Step 4: Save Settings

Go back to the Home Screen.

The settings will be automatically saved.

Ufone MMS Settings for iOS

Step 1: Open Settings

Go to your Home Screen

Tap on Settings

Step 2: Access Cellular

Tap on Cellular

Select Cellular Data Options

Tap on Cellular Network

Step 3: Enter Ufone MMS Settings

APN: ufone.mms

Username: Leave blank

Password: Leave blank

MMSC: http://ufonemms.ufone.com.pk:8002

MMS Proxy: 172.16.13.27

MMS Max Message Size: 1048576

MMS UA Prof URL: Leave blank

Step 4: Save Settings

Go back to the Home Screen

The settings will be automatically saved

Conclusion

By following these straightforward steps, you can easily configure your Android or iOS device with the correct Ufone internet settings and Ufone MMS settings. This ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted 3G/4G internet access and multimedia messaging services.