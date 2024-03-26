3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase By 1.28 Million in February 2024

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 190.18 million by end January 2024 to 191.46 million by end February, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 128.79 million by end January to 132 million by end February.

ALSO READ Pakistan Establishes National CERT to Strengthen Cybersecurity

The cellular teledensity increased from 79.11 percent by end January to 79.51 percent by end February. Total teledensity increased from 80.2 percent by end January to 80.6 percent by end February.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 53.57 percent by end January to 54.82 percent by end February.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.388 million by end January to 3.536 million by end February. Jazz 4G users increased from 44.292 million by end January to 46.389 million by end February.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.162 million by end January to 2.122 million by end February while the number of 4G users increased from 34.660 million by end January to 35.249 million by end February.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.280 million by end January to 2.138 million by end February while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.560 million by end January to 23.841 million by end February.

ALSO READ ISPs Express Concern Over Proposed Reforms of Data Class Value Added Services Licensing

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.347 million by end February compared to 2.190 million by end January. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.690 million by end January to 14.800 million by end February.