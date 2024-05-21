Kyrgyzstan Students Stranded as KP Govt’s Special Flight Gets Rejected

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 21, 2024 | 8:52 pm
News

A spokesperson for the provincial government said that the private plane scheduled for the flight was unable to take off due to a lack of landing clearance from the Kyrgyzstan Civil Aviation Authority.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s planned flight to bring back 300 students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to Peshawar has been postponed.

A spokesperson for the provincial government said that the private plane scheduled for the flight was unable to take off due to a lack of landing clearance from the Kyrgyzstan Civil Aviation Authority.

Barrister Saif, the Information Advisor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed the government’s plans to repatriate a total of 600 students on two separate flights. He added that the two planes will take off for Kyrgyzstan will take off from Lahore airport as soon as they receive the clearance.

“The provincial government has already released the required funds to a private airline,” he said. Barrister Saif add that they are in constant communication with the relevant authorities and are awaiting clearance.

Mohammad Qaiser, the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), also affirmed that the flight will proceed according to plan once clearance is obtained.

>