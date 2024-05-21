Punjab Govt Changes College Timings Due to Hot Weather

Amid rising temperatures across the province, the Punjab government has issued new timings for both public and private colleges, effective from May 21 to May 31.

In a notification released on Monday, the province’s Higher Education Department (HED) stated that the decision was made in response to the “severe hot weather” conditions.

According to the notification, colleges under the jurisdiction of the HED will adhere to the following timings:

  • Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 07:30 am to 11:30 am
  • Friday: 07:30 am to 11 am
  • Monday to Saturday (evening second shift): 4 pm to 8 pm

Previously, the provincial government had announced to close schools early for summer vacations due to the intensity of the heat. Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced this in a post on X.

As per the notification, all the public and private schools would remain closed from May 25 to 31. This means the summer vacation will be from May 25 until August 14.

The Punjab Education Department had originally notified summer vacations from June 1st to August 14th.

>