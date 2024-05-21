Commentary Panel Unveiled For Pakistan vs England T20I Series

England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the four-match T20I series that will commence on May 22 and will run until May 30 and the commentary panel for the series has been announced, featuring some of the biggest names in cricket.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton are leading the panel, renowned for their insightful analysis and extensive knowledge of the game. Joining them is Isa Guha, a former England women’s cricketer and a well-respected commentator, known for her engaging commentary style.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, another former England women’s cricketer is part of the esteemed commentary panel and will bring her unique perspective to the panel. Mark Butcher, a former England batter, will add his expert insights as well during the commentary.

A highlight of the commentary team is the inclusion of Eoin Morgan, England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain. Morgan’s recent transition from player to commentator has been well-received recently.

Lydia Greenway, a former England women’s cricketer will be part of the panel as well whereas Stuart Broad will be part of this stellar lineup, who retired from Test cricket last year after the Ashes series.

Pakistan will play their first T20 match of the series at Headingley, while the second T20 match will be held in Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 25.

Subsequently, the Green Shirts will take on the Three Lions in Sophia Gardens at Cardiff on May 28 with the series concluding in ‘The Oval’ on May 30.

Pakistan will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6 against the hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.