SECP Holds Workshop to Explore Areas of Collaboration in Capital Markets Between Pakistan, China

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a workshop in Karachi to explore areas of potential collaboration in capital markets between Pakistan and China. The purpose of the workshop was to benefit from the experience and ideas of financial market experts and veterans.

The workshop was chaired by Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP. The participants included Abdul Rehman Warraich, Commissioner SECP, senior management of SECP, and experts from capital market infrastructure institutions, brokerage houses, banks, insurance companies, and asset management companies.

The participants deliberated ways to strengthen connections between the capital markets of both countries and to enhance Chinese investment in Pakistan’s capital markets. Specific suggestions included exploring cross listings between the respective stock exchanges, establishing joint ventures between Chinese firms and their local counterparts, and creating Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to provide Chinese investors with easier access to Pakistan’s capital markets.

The discussions further delved into ways to strengthen Pakistan’s infrastructure, strive for continuous digitalization, increase the stock market investor base, and attain greater international financial integration. The need for further awareness on stock market as well as creating linkages between capital markets and the real economy was also emphasized during the workshop.