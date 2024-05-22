Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Shahrukh Khan Admitted to Hospital

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner, Shahrukh Khan, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from heat stroke. The incident happened while he was in Ahmedabad to support his team during their qualifier match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 IPL season.

Fans were deeply concerned when they heard about Shahrukh Khan’s health issue. Social media was flooded with best wishes and prayers for his quick recovery. Fortunately, reports confirmed that Shahrukh is now fine and has been discharged from the hospital.

This news brought relief to millions of his fans worldwide, who eagerly await his appearance in the IPL final to cheer for KKR. The Bollywood icon’s presence has always been a huge morale boost for the team and its supporters.

As for the match, KKR played brilliantly and won the match, securing a place in the final. Key players like Mitchell Starc, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shreyas Iyer delivered outstanding performances, leading the team to victory.

Kolkata will now face the winner of Eliminator 2, which could be any of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the final of the IPL on Sunday.