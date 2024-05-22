Wasim Akram Bashes English Players for Leaving Midway Through IPL

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has criticized England players for opting out of the IPL playoffs to participate in a four-match T20 series against Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach’s comments echo sentiments expressed by former Indian cricketers such as Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar, who have also condemned the move.

While talking to an Indian media outlet, the Pakistani legend said, “If you cut salaries, will it affect anything if your team doesn’t win after reaching the playoffs? “You’ve put in all the hard work and in the last hurdle, your boys leave because they have to play for the country. It’s not fair.”

Akram’s criticism highlights the tight schedules between national commitments and lucrative franchise tournaments. The English player’s decision to prioritize national duty over IPL commitments has sparked a debate within the cricket community.

Jos Buttler and Michael Vaughan have defended the English players, arguing that national duty should always be the priority for any international cricketer.

Buttler emphasized the importance of preparing for the World Cup, while Vaughan suggested that the experience gained from the T20I series against Pakistan is invaluable for the players ahead of the showpiece event.

However, Akram, Pathan, and Gavaskar argue that abandoning the IPL playoffs undermines the efforts of franchise teams and fans who have invested time plus resources throughout the tournament. They believe that once a commitment is made in the contract, it should be honored completely, especially at the crucial playoff stage.

This controversy underscores the ongoing conflict between franchise leagues and international cricket, raising questions about the future of player commitments and the balancing act required by a cricketer to survive on the international stage.

The first match of the four-game T20I series between England and Pakistan will take place at Headingley, Leeds, on May 22. The subsequent matches will take place in Birmingham on May 25, Cardiff on May 28, and ‘The Oval’ in London on May 30.