Chairman FBR Inaugurates New Regional Tax Office in Islamabad

Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana inaugurated the new building of the Regional Tax Office, Islamabad on Thursday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chairman FBR said that this new state-of-the-art building of RTO Islamabad reflects its commitment to modernizing FBR and making the tax system more efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-friendly. He stated that the establishment of this office underscores our dedication to promote a culture of tax compliance and trust between the tax authorities and the citizens.

Chairman FBR added that the new facility is fully equipped with modern technology to provide better facilitation to taxpayers and to streamline the process of tax collection.

Chairman FBR emphasized that in these difficult economic times, our task is extremely challenging, but we are committed to maximizing revenue collection for economic prosperity. He urged all the officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professional commitment in discharging their duties.

Chairman FBR appreciated Member Admin/HR and Chief Projects, along with their teams, for successfully completing this challenging project. He also thanked Pak PWD and other stakeholders for their continuous support.

Earlier Sadia Sadaf Gilani, Member Admin/HR, and Chief Commissioner RTO Islamabad Abid Mehmood also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, Chief Projects Shahid Soomro gave a brief presentation on the planning and designing of this new facility.