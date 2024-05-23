Planning Ministry Seeks Rs. 1.14 Trillion Development Funds in Upcoming Budget

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 3:09 pm
pak rupees money

The Planning Ministry has requested Rs. 1.14 trillion in development funds for the upcoming fiscal year, at least Rs. 200 billion more than the current fiscal year, sources told ProPakistani.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet established the upper limit for the new development budget.

ALSO READ

For the upcoming financial year, various ministries and divisions have collectively requested over Rs. 2.9 trillion, but sources clarified that not all proposals will be included in the final development budget.

Sources said the next federal budget 2024-25 will prioritize the completion of ongoing projects. Funds will be allocated for priority projects with a focus on how important they are.

Sources added that this approach would help the most critical and effective projects receive the necessary funding.

