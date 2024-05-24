England Cricket Appoints Manchester City’s Psychologist Ahead Of T20 World Cup

England cricket team has announced the appointment of David Young as their new team psychologist. Young, who has been instrumental in Manchester City’s recent Premier League successes, will rejoin the national team as they prepare for the ongoing Pakistan series and the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024.

ALSO READ Top 5 Batting Performances by Pakistanis in T20 World Cups

David Young previously worked with the England cricket team from 2016 to 2020, during which time he played a crucial role in the psychological development of key players such as Mark Wood and Jos Buttler. His expertise contributed significantly to their mental resilience and performance under pressure.

England won the ICC 2019 World Cup during that time showcasing Young’s influence on the team and his ability to instill winning mentality into the players.

Having been part of Manchester City’s backroom staff, Young’s support was pivotal in the team securing four Premier League titles. His experience in handling top-tier athletes and fostering a winning mentality is expected to be a valuable asset for the England squad.

England head coach Matthew Mott expressed his enthusiasm for Young’s return, emphasizing the importance of mental strength in international cricket. “It’s always good to have someone who’s a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you’re landing your messages. He’s still doing other roles but we’ve got him for this series, and the start of the World Cup as well.” Mott stated.

ALSO READ Fans Upset at Justin Langer for Throwing KL Rahul Under the Bus

Matthew Mott does not want the team to crumble like they did in their ODI World Cup title defense in India last year and he believes that can only be rectified through mental resilience in situations under pressure.

Young will commence his role immediately, starting with the ongoing Pakistan series, and the start of ‘The Three Lions’ World Cup campaign in the Caribbean.