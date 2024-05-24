Fans Upset at Justin Langer for Throwing KL Rahul Under the Bus

Following Ricky Ponting’s disinterest in taking up the role of the head coach for the Indian cricket team, Justin Langer has also expressed that he is not ready for the position.

Langer, who previously coached the Australian cricket team to significant victories, including the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Ashes, stepped down from his role citing exhaustion from the demands of the job.

Currently, the former Australian opening batter is coaching Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season working with the likes of KL Rahul who is leading the Titans this season as captain.

In a recent podcast, Langer reflected on his decision, stating, “You never say never. And the pressure of doing it in India. I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, that’s coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess.”

His remarks did not sit well with Indian cricket fans as they stated that such dressing room conversations should not have been leaked to the public.

However, Langer’s statement highlights the immense pressure and political intricacies involved in coaching the Indian national team. This factor seems to have influenced his decision to refrain from pursuing the role at this time.

Langer’s tenure with the Australian team was marked by significant success, but also by the intense scrutiny and high expectations that come with coaching a top-tier national side.

The added pressure of coaching in India, known for its passionate and demanding cricket culture, appears to be a major reason for Langer to rule himself out of the job.

Earlier, Ponting confirmed that he was approached for the role but is not ready for a long-term commitment with a top-tier national side.

With both Ponting and Langer stepping away from consideration, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will need to look elsewhere for a suitable candidate to lead the team.

Indian team is looking for a head coach for a long-term project, according to reports the next coach will be offered a 3-and-a-half-year contract and his tenure will begin in July 2024 after the T20 World Cup.