KP Announces 2 Different Summer Vacation Schedules for Schools

The Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the official schedule for summer vacations in both public and private educational institutions across the province.

According to the notification, primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will begin their summer vacations on June 1st and continue until August 31st.

Meanwhile, the province’s middle, higher and higher secondary schools will remain closed from 15th June 2020 to 31st August, 2024. On the other hand, schools in the winter zones will have a month of summer vacations, starting from July 1 until July 31, 2024.

Previously, the Punjab School Education Department initially declared summer vacations from June 1st to August 14th due to the intense heat wave in the province. However, the schedule for both public and private schools was later revised.

Similarly, Sindh Education Department announced summer vacations for all public and private schools in the province from June 1st to July 31st.