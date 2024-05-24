KP Announces 2 Different Summer Vacation Schedules for Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 24, 2024 | 3:56 pm

The Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the official schedule for summer vacations in both public and private educational institutions across the province.

According to the notification, primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will begin their summer vacations on June 1st and continue until August 31st.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the province’s middle, higher and higher secondary schools will remain closed from 15th June 2020 to 31st August, 2024. On the other hand, schools in the winter zones will have a month of summer vacations, starting from July 1 until July 31, 2024.

Previously, the Punjab School Education Department initially declared summer vacations from June 1st to August 14th due to the intense heat wave in the province. However, the schedule for both public and private schools was later revised.

ALSO READ

Similarly, Sindh Education Department announced summer vacations for all public and private schools in the province from June 1st to July 31st.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>