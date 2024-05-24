Pakistan Hockey Team Finally Receive Visas for Netherlands Tour

Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Rana Mujahid announced on Thursday that the national team has successfully obtained visas for their upcoming tour to the Netherlands. The team is set to play a single match against the formidable Dutch hockey team before heading to Poland for the FIH Nations Cup.

This tour is pivotal for Pakistan’s hockey ambitions, as a victory in the FIH Nations Cup would secure their qualification for the prestigious FIH Pro League.

The Nations Cup will see various teams compete, including Austria, Canada, France, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the host nation Poland.

The competition is structured into two pools, with Pakistan placed in Pool B alongside Canada, France, and Malaysia. Pool A comprises Austria, Korea, New Zealand, South Africa, and Poland.

The Pakistani squad has been rigorously preparing for this crucial series of matches, focusing on strategic plays and enhancing team coordination.

Rana Mujahid confirmed that the Pakistan team already left for Amsterdam on Thursday to kickstart their training regime ahead of their clash against the Dutch hockey team.

Pakistan’s hockey fraternity eagerly anticipates the team’s performance, hoping for a successful campaign that will elevate Pakistan’s status in international hockey.

Under the managerial brilliance of Roelant Oltmans, the team reached the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where they lost to Japan on penalty shootouts.

Despite failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 and the FIH Hockey World Cup the team has earned its reputation back on the international stage as a formidable side following their performances in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.